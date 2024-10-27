 'This Is Disrespectful': Diljit Dosanjh's Bangla Sahib Visit In Delhi Sparks Massive Outrage, Netizens Upset With Singer Shooting Video Inside Gurudwara
Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh visited Bangla Sahib in Delhi ahead of his concert on Saturday. His team shared a well-shot and edited video of the singer at the gurudwara, and netizens pointed out how photography is strictly prohibited inside the gurudwara premises. "The rules cannot be bent just because he is a celebrity," netizens complained.

Updated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 09:02 AM IST
article-image

After a whirlwind tour across the globe, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has arrived in India for his superhit 'Dil-luminati' concerts. But he sparked a debate within hours of returning to the country as he was seen visiting the Bangla Sahib gurudwara in Delhi with his whole team of photographers and videographers, despite photography being banned inside.

Ahead of his concert in Delhi on Saturday, Diljit paid a visit to Bangla Sahib and sought Waheguru's blessings. He was seen visiting the gurudwara surrounded by his management team, guards, and a number of photographers. His team also shared a nicely-done video of his visit on Instagram, and that is when people objected to it.

Netizens accused the gurudwara management of hypocrisy and stated that while they often reprimand and misbehave with common devotees for using their phone, they turned a blind eye to it just because Diljit is a celebrity.

"If we use phone to click photos the sevadaars snatch our phones in Bangla sahib but Diljit paaji is a celeb so he is allowed to record video in whole gurudwara?" a netizen questioned, while another wrote, "I visit bangla sahib every month. They do not support clicking pictures or videos. I understand that world works with money and power but how sacred place of worship can also bend their rules and regulations in front of fame and power is something I do not wish to support."

"I've been traumatised for clicking a picture of the fishes and here's a whole video tour of Bangla Sahib," a user shared. Another stated, "Guru nanak ji sabke h to make everyone behave equally with equal respect !! ye sab it is disrespectful!! Diljit ho ya koi bhi ho jab pray karne aaye ho pray karo na ki shooting karo (sic)."

Diljit's team is yet to issue an official statement on the same.

Meanwhile, Diljit performed for a massive crowd at Delhi's JLN Stadium on Saturday, and photos and videos from the concert are now splashed all over the internet. The singer belted out some of his chartbusters, and was also seen showing off his bhangra moves to his desi fans.

Diljit is set to perform in Delhi once again on Sunday, post which he will proceed for concerts in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Pune and Guwahati, among other cities.

