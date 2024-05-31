'Things Are Great Again': Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner Reconcile

Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner |

Model Kendall Jenner and rapper Bad Bunny were madly in love, and the good news for fans is that they are back again. Many sources close to People magazine say that they are back together since the two have been spotted on various occasions. The announcement was made some months after their December 2023 breakup. The two are happily together again, and the surrounding family and friends are ecstatic.

Bad Bunny And Kendall Back Again

It was claimed that Kendall was getting back together with her ex Devin Booker after her breakup with Bad Bunny. In November 2022, Kendall and Booker called it quits on their romance. As per an insider close to Hindustan Times revealed that "Bunny was not happy that Kendall was dating" and has “been wanting her back.”

Furthermore stated, “It's like they needed the break to miss each other enough to figure things out. They always had this crazy attraction to each other. Things are great again. Kendall is happy. Bunny is very charming and is always sweet to her.”

Then the two were spotted again after their split in Barbados and later at the Met Gala after-party in New York. “There wasn't ever any drama in their breakup and they missed each other," as reported by a source to PEOPLE.

Kendall And Bad Bunny Love Story so Far

The recording artiste, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, and Kendall first sparked romance rumours in February, when they were spotted joining Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber on a double date, reports People magazine.

Kendall was spotted with Bad Bunny at various events such as basketball games, afterparties, brunches, concerts and more. After their split, they were spotted together at the Saturday Night Live after-party, when Bad Bunny took on double duty as host and musical guest on the show. Kendall even attended Bunny’s concert in Orlando when they called parted ways.