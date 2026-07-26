'The Viciousness Scared Me': Anupama Chopra Reveals Getting Death Threats Over Her Negative Review Of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

Anupama Chopra Recalls Death Threats Over Dhurandhar Review | Photo Via Instagram

Film critic and journalist Anupama Chopra , wife of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has revealed that she received death threats after posting her negative review of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which was released in December 2025 and went on to become a blockbuster. Recalling the intense online backlash months later, Chopra admitted that the hostility left her shaken.

Anupama Chopra Says She Got Death Threats Over Dhurandhar Review

Reacting to the recent victory of student protests led by Gen-Z following weeks of nationwide demonstrations over the NEET-UG paper leak, and the subsequent announcement of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation , Anupama reflected on the importance of speaking up despite fear.

'The Viciousness Scared Me'

Taking to social media, she wrote, "Six months ago, I got death threats because I didn't like a film. The viciousness scared me. Thank you Gen Z for your courage & irreverence. You have given us all hope & strength to hold on to our voices and speak our truth. More power to all of you!"

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Although Anupama did not mention Dhurandhar by name, her statement appeared to reference the massive backlash she faced after her negative review of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster, which led to online abuse and death threats.

Anupama Chopra's Dhurandhar Review

Anupama's post referred to the severe backlash she faced after reviewing Dhurandhar , directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh. In her review, she described the film as "an exhausting, relentless and frenzied espionage thriller propelled by charismatic, murderous men, too much testosterone, shrill nationalism and inflammatory anti-Pakistan narratives."

Paresh Rawal Slams Anupama Chopra

After Anupama Chopra's review of Dhurandhar, actor Paresh Rawal publicly criticised the film critic over her negative assessment of the film. Responding to her tweet on his X handle (formerly Twitter), Paresh hit back at Anupama, writing, "Aren't you tired of being Miss Irrelevant?"

However, months later, Paresh expressed regret over taking a dig at Anupama on social media. Reflecting on the controversy, the veteran actor admitted that he "should not have done it."

Released in December 2025, Dhurandhar emerged as a massive blockbuster, grossing over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released on March 19, 2026, also proved to be a box office success, crossing Rs 1,000 crore globally within its first week and eventually earning over Rs 1,800 crore worldwide.