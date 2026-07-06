Aditya Dhar Praises Ranveer Singh In Heartfelt Post On His 41st Birthday: 'Dhurandhar Is One Of Finest Performances In Indian Cinema'

Aditya Dhar's Note For Ranveer Singh On His Birthday | Photo Via Instagram

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar penned a heartfelt birthday note for Ranveer Singh as the actor turned 41 on Monday, July 6, praising his performance in Dhurandhar. Calling Ranveer one of the finest actors of his generation, Dhar said, "I truly believe what you've done in Dhurandhar is one of the finest performances Indian cinema has ever seen."

Aditya Dhar's Birthday Note For Ranveer Singh Goes Viral

Sharing unseen photos from the set of Dhurandhar, Aditya wrote, "Some films stay with you forever. Dhurandhar will always be one of those films for me. Not just because of the story we told but because I got to witness something very few directors ever get to witness."

Dhar said he had always known Ranveer Singh to be an extraordinary actor, but their journey together on Dhurandhar made him fall in love not only with the artist he is, but also with the human being behind the performer.

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He added, "There were days on Dhurandhar that I knew I was witnessing something incredibly rare. The 26/11 sequence. The final tea shop scene. The Pathankot massacre. The pump house scene. The court exterior. Just to name a few. Take after take, scene after scene, you never once looked for the easy choice. Every emotion landed exactly where it needed to. Every silence had meaning. Every glance had intent. Every beat was pitch perfect. The consistency was almost impossible to comprehend."

Aditya Dhar said he has no doubt that audiences will be talking about Ranveer Singh's performance in Dhurandhar for years, perhaps even generations, to come. However, he added that what he will cherish even more are the moments that unfolded between "Action" and "Cut", their conversations, shared conviction, and relentless pursuit of perfecting every scene. Dhar said that somewhere along the way, Ranveer stopped being just the lead actor in his film and became someone he deeply admires and values on a personal level.

'Thank You For Trusting Me With Your Heart'

"You became my brother. Thank you for trusting me with your heart, your craft and your madness. Thank you for giving Dhurandhar every piece of yourself. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve created together," wrote Dhar.

Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, followed with a theatrical release on March 19, 2026.