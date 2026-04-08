Fans Love Ranveer Singh's 'Chatpata' Side As He Sings With Shankar Mahadevan At Mumbai Event Amid Dhurandhar 2 Success —VIDEO

Ranveer Singh Bows To Shankar Mahadevan After Singing Sajde With Him | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Ranveer Singh has been in the spotlight ever since Dhurandhar hit theatres in December 2025. Adding to the buzz, Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), which was released on March 19, 2026, has also been breaking box office records left, right and centre. However, Ranveer stayed away from promoting both films and remained silent despite their success. Amid this, the actor made a stylish appearance at the third anniversary celebration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Friday evening, April 3, 2026, in Bandra, Mumbai.

Ranveer Singh's Sing-Along With Shankar Mahadevan Wins Fans' Hearts

Several videos and pictures of the actor from the event have since gone viral on social media, with fans praising his energetic presence and unique fashion sense. During the celebrations, Ranveer was also seen sharing a light moment with singer Shankar Mahadevan and even joining him for an impromptu sing-along. In the video, both sang the soulful track Sajde from Ranveer's 2014 film Kill Dil.

In the video clip, Ranveer is seen trying to match Mahadevan's high singing standards but eventually bows down to him respectfully, acknowledging the singer's immense talent and fine voice quality.

Check out the video:

Sharing the video on his social media account, Mahadevan wrote, "I love you, Ranveer!!!", to which Ranveer responded in the comments section of the same post with an "ILYSM", which stands for 'I love you so much'.

Fans React

Soon after, fans flooded Shankar's comments section, praising the track and calling Sajde a soulful yet underrated song. Some also lauded Ranveer's 'chatpata' side, noting how he has remained silent despite the film's massive success, which is unusual given his typically energetic and enthusiastic personality.

Ranveer Singh Surprises Shreya Ghoshal As He Sings Latoo

Earlier, another video from the same event went viral, showing Ranveer singing Latoo, sung by Shreya Ghoshal for the film Ghajini. In the clip, Ranveer is seen talking about one of her songs that he considers his guilty pleasure. Shreya also shared a video of herself and Ranveer singing the track they both love.

She looked pleasantly surprised as Ranveer began singing the song live and vibing to it. She soon joined in, and the two sang together before bursting into laughter.

Work Front

Ranveer is all set to star next in Pralay, as of now, an official announcement is awaited.