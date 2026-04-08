Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh Starrer Earns ₹10.10 Crore On Its Third Tuesday, Beats Baahubali 2

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Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge has been performing very well at the box office even during its third week. The film is still collecting a double-digit amount, which is amazing. Dhurandhar 2 recorded its lowest collection on its third Monday, with Rs. 10 crore. On its third Tuesday, the film showed a minimal jump at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2, on its day 20, collected Rs. 10.10 crore, taking the total to Rs. 1,033.37 crore net at the box office in India. The worldwide gross collection of the film is Rs. 1,641.21 crore till now.

Dhurandhar 2 Beats Baahubali 2 At Box Office

Dhurandhar 2 has become the second highest-grossing Indian film at the domestic box office. The movie has left Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2 behind. SS Rajamouli's directorial had collected Rs. 1,030.42 crore net at the box office in India.

Will Dhurandhar 2 Beat Pushpa 2 At Box Office?

While Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the lifetime collection of Baahubali 2 in just 20 days, it will be interesting to see whether the Ranveer Singh-starrer will beat Pushpa 2 at the box office or not. The Allu Arjun-starrer had minted Rs. 1,234.10 crore net at the box office in India.

So, Dhurandhar 2 still requires Rs. 200 crore to beat Pushpa 2.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Gross Collection

When it comes to the worldwide gross collection of Indian films, Dhurandhar 2 is at the fourth spot with a collection of Rs. 1,641.21 crore. It has to beat movies like Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, and Dangal to become the highest-grossing Indian film at the box office worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 has surely broken many records at the box office. Now, it will be interesting to see which Bollywood movie will be able to beat Dhurandhar The Revenge.