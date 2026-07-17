'I Wasn't Even Given Credit...': Paresh Rawal Claims OMG 2 Was Originally His Idea, Says Akshay Kumar Was Never First Choice

Paresh Rawal Reveals Why He Walked Away From OMG 2 |

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has opened up about his association with OMG 2, revealing that the film was originally conceived differently and was not planned as a sequel to OMG: Oh My God!. Rawal claimed that he had developed the initial concept with filmmaker Amit Rai and later decided to step away when the project took a different direction.

Paresh Rawal Claims OMG 2 Was Originally His Idea

Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Rawal claimed that the project was never intended to be a direct sequel to OMG and did not include a divine character. He also revealed that he had considered actors Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan for the biker’s role and avoided approaching Akshay Kumar initially, as audiences might have assumed it was an OMG sequel.

However, Rawal said Akshay Kumar later came on board after the script reached him through producer Ashwin Varde. He claimed that the script was tentatively titled OMG 2 because of the similarity in genre, which changed the direction of the project.

'My Name Was Not Mentioned Anywhere'

Explaining why he declined the film, Rawal said he no longer connected with the version that was eventually made. "This isn’t the film I had envisioned. There is no role of God in this story," he recalled telling Akshay. He added that the biggest disappointment was not receiving credit for the original concept, claiming, "My name wasn’t mentioned anywhere."

Considered Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan

He also revealed that he had considered actors Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan for the biker’s role and avoided approaching Akshay Kumar initially, as audiences might have assumed it was an OMG sequel.

Rawal further stated that several people associated with the project, including Akshay Kumar, Amit Rai, Ashwin Varde, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar and Salman Khan, were aware of his contribution to the original idea.