Akshay Kumar Forgets Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda's Names While Praising Saiyaara, Calls Them 'New Boy, New Girl' - VIDEO

Actor Akshay Kumar had a memory lapse while speaking about the blockbuster success of Saiyaara. During a recent interaction, the actor couldn't recall the names of the film's lead stars, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, even as he praised their performances and the movie's phenomenal box office run.

The actor was discussing the kind of films that work in theatres when he used Saiyaara as an example, saying that a movie doesn't necessarily need a grand event or spectacle to become a hit.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Akshay was asked about the growing belief that only multi-starrers and larger-than-life films succeed in cinemas. Responding to the question, he said, "If it is in the destiny of the film, it runs successfully one way or the other."

While explaining his point, Akshay momentarily forgot the film's title as well as the names of its lead actors. "Recently, the film came out with the new boy and new girl, what was that film?" he asked. Director Ahmed Khan, who helmed Welcome To The Jungle, reminded him of the film's name.

Akshay then continued, "Yes, Saiyaara. Which event did the film have? I want to ask, what event did the film have? There was no event. It's just that its songs worked, and the romance in the film worked. That caught on. The boy and the girl performed well and they were lucky that the film took off."

Take a look at his video here:

So Akshay Kumar doesn't even know the name of saiyaara movie stars "aneet and ahaan pandey" and he is legit saying that saiyaara was just a fluke or luck based hit for them..bro wtff😭😭😭?? pic.twitter.com/bvEEbC6Nhu — daksh. (@mythicbxrn) June 27, 2026

Why Akshay praised Saiyaara

Akshay said the success of Saiyaara proves that audiences connect with a film based on its emotional appeal rather than just scale or star power. According to him, the film's music and romantic storyline struck a chord with viewers, making it a massive theatrical success.

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara emerged as the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. Starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the romantic drama also became the highest-grossing Indian romantic film of all time.

The film is believed to be loosely inspired by the 2004 South Korean film A Moment to Remember.