Video: Shraddha Kapoor Can't Stop Laughing While Watching Welcome To The Jungle With Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody

Actress Shraddha Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody have once again grabbed attention, this time with a theatre outing. A video that has gone viral on social media shows the actress enjoying Welcome To The Jungle, laughing throughout the screening while seated next to Rahul.

The video, secretly recorded by a moviegoer inside the theatre, shows Shraddha immersed in the comedy entertainer. Rahul can also be seen sitting beside her as the two watch the film together.

Sharing the video online, the fan wrote, "Watching Welcome to the jungle with National Crush of India @shraddhakapoor."

Welcome To The Jungle continues its strong run

Starring Akshay Kumar, Welcome To The Jungle released in theatres on June 26 after paid previews a day earlier. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise.

The comedy has been receiving largely positive reviews from both critics and audiences, with many viewers calling it "entertaining" and "hilarious." Veteran actor Farida Jalal's comic timing has particularly won praise and is being hailed as one of the film's biggest highlights.

The film opened with an India net collection of Rs 15 crore and witnessed a healthy 31.1 per cent jump on its second day. After two days in theatres, it has earned Rs 39 crore net and Rs 46.80 crore gross in India.

The film features a massive ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar, alongside Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), the late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali.

Shraddha and Rahul continue to fuel dating rumours

Shraddha and Rahul have been linked since early 2024, when they were first spotted leaving a dinner outing together in Mumbai. Since then, the duo has been seen together on several occasions, including at public events and family celebrations.

They also attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities together, further adding to the dating speculation.

Last year, Shraddha seemingly made their relationship Instagram official by posting a cosy selfie with Rahul. In the picture, she was seen affectionately holding his arm while the two twinned in white outfits. She captioned the post, “Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar (Take away my heart, but at least return my sleep).” Around the same time, fans also noticed the actress wearing an "R" pendant, adding more fuel to the rumours.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will next be seen in Eetha, a biopic based on Marathi folk legend Vithabai Narayangaonkar. She also has Stree 3 and filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi's Nagin in her upcoming slate.