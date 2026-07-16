'Unwanted & Unwarranted': Paresh Rawal Regrets Calling Film Critic Anupama Chopra 'Miss Irrelevant' Over Her Dhurandhar Review

Paresh Rawal Regrets Calling Anupama Chopra 'Miss Irrelevant' | Instagram

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal had slammed film critic Anupama Chopra for her negative review of Dhurandhar. He had tweeted, "Aren't you tired of being Miss Irrelevant?" The tweet sparked a lot of controversy, and the review was later taken down. However, in a recent interview, Rawal opened up about the tweet, saying he regretted posting it as it was "unwanted and unwarranted".

During an interview with Vickey Lalwani, while talking about easy access to social media, Rawal called it a "puking pot". He stated that he doesn't write abusive words on social media, but his sarcasm is "theeka".

Paresh Rawal On His Tweet For Anupama Chopra

When asked about his tweet on Chopra, he called it "unwanted and unwarranted". The actor said, "I should not have done it." Further talking about it, the Bhooth Bangla actor said he doesn't understand how to judge it.

He added, "Dhurandhar naam ki film banayi hai aur achchi film bani hai. Kisi ko achchi lag sakti hai, kisi ko buri lag sakti hai. But, ek constructive criticism hona chahiye. Main koi industry ka messiah nahi ho. Mujhe nahi achcha laga toh maine bol diya. (A film called Dhurandhar has been made, and it's a good film. Some may like it, others may dislike it. But there should be constructive criticism. I'm not a messiah of the industry. I didn't like it (the review), so I said it)."

The actor further stated that no one listens to what you write on social media. He added, "But fine, they are doing their job."

Paresh Rawal On Anupama Chopra Getting Trolled

When asked about the trolling and threats that Chopra had to face, Rawal said that it is wrong to abuse someone. He said, "She is a lady. Woh padhi likhi aurat hai, cultured log hai. Vikram Chandra ki sister hai."

Vidhu Vinod Chopra & Anupama Chopra Praise Paresh Rawal's Son

The veteran actor revealed that after the controversy, Vidhu Vinod Chopra called him and praised his son, Aditya Rawal, for his performance. He also asked for his number, as Anupama wanted to speak to him. He further called the Chopras professional people.