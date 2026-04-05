Paresh Rawal Calls Social Media 'Puking Pot', Admits He Gets Angry Online But Never Abuses: 'I'm Trying To Improve Myself' - VIDEO

Veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal recently spoke about the growing negativity on social media and urged users to use the platform responsibly and avoid demeaning others online. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about how social media conversations often turn hostile. Rawal, who is quite active on the microblogging platform X, frequently shares his views on social, political, and cultural issues and occasionally responds to trolls as well.

Speaking about the need for restraint and positivity online, the actor told PTI, "I am trying to improve myself. In my opinion, social media is like a puking pot. It says what it wants to say. It should not be like that. Negativity should not spread. You have no right to say anything about anyone. Even if you are sure that the person is wrong, you have no right to criticise or demean them or tarnish their image. But I am saying all these things and I am listening to myself. And I have done very little."

VIDEO | Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Paresh Rawal urges positivity on social media, says, "It should not be a platform to demean others."



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/BP2O6xQ7EX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 5, 2026

Rawal also admitted that while he sometimes gets angry when reacting to online discussions, he makes sure to maintain a certain level of decorum.

"Sometimes when I get angry, I get angry. But still, I keep a limit in it. I never abuse. Social media is a good medium to spread positivity. If there is negativity, stay away from it," he added.

A few days back, Rawal, on X, responded sharply to a post of an RJ who shared video of two people sarcastically reviewing Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2. Sharing the video, the RJ wrote, "Hahahaha. Best review of Dhurandhar! (sic)."

Her post did not go down well with Rawal, who hit back and clarified her profession. He wrote, "Your job as a stupid reporter is secured. Nobody wants it (sic)." Reacting to the actor's comment, the RJ replied, "Get your facts right. I am not a reporter. You are just an actor, hugely distant from your art in real life."

When Dhurandhar was released, Rawal had publicly criticised film critic Anupama Chopra for her negative review of the movie.