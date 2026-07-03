'He Insulted Me So Many Times': Priyadarshan Makes Explosive Claims About Firoz Nadiadwala Amid Hera Pheri 3 Row, Says Film Will Be 'Dead'

Priyadarshan: 'Hera Pheri 3 May Never Be Made' | Photo Via Instagram

Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan has made shocking revelations about the troubled future of Hera Pheri 3, starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty, claiming that the much-awaited comedy sequel may never be made with its original cast due to ongoing legal disputes over the franchise's rights.

'Firoz Nadiadwala Has Insulted Me'

In an interview with Mid-day, Priyadarshan alleged that producer Firoz Nadiadwala had once urged Akshay not to make Hera Pheri 3 . "Firoz told Akshay, ‘You have the rights to make Hera Pheri 3, but never make it with Priyadarshan. That’s my only request.’ He has insulted me so many times,” the director claimed. He further alleged that Nadiadwala had criticised his edit of the original Hera Pheri, calling it a 'poor man's version.'

'Akshay, Suniel, & Paresh Requested Me To Make Hera Pheri 3'

Priyadarshan stated that he had initially agreed to direct the third instalment after Akshay, Suniel and Paresh personally requested him to return. According to the filmmaker, the trio was excited after hearing his story, and he believed the film had the potential to become one of India's biggest comedy franchises.

'Hera Pheri 3 Will Be Dead'

However, Priyadarshan claimed the project hit a major roadblock in 2025 after receiving a call from Seven Arts Films' GP Vijayakumar, who allegedly warned that making the film would violate existing rights.

"This is why I said that Hera Pheri 3 may never see the screens with the same characters. You will never see them again as it has too many legal issues. According to me, Hera Pheri was born, Hera Pheri 2 became sick, and Hera Pheri 3 will be dead,” he said.

Earlier this year, Akshay revealed that Hera Pheri 3 is not happening at the moment. He further added that the film will come at its own time, saying that when the time is right, it will be made, and he just hopes they aren’t too old by then.

Hera Pheri, first released in 2000 and directed by Priyadarshan, was followed by its sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, which released in 2006. Over the years, the franchise has evolved into a cult classic.