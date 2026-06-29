Priyadarshan Says He's No Longer Part Of Akshay Kumar's Hera Pheri 3 Amid Legal Issues: 'It Will Never Hit The Screens'

The future of Hera Pheri 3 appears uncertain after veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan confirmed that he is no longer associated with the much-awaited comedy sequel. The director also expressed doubts about whether the film will ever make it to theatres, citing ongoing legal disputes and personal conflicts.

The development comes after producer Feroze Nadiadwala revealed in an interview with Variety India that Priyadarshan was no longer directing the third instalment of the popular franchise.

Confirming the news, Priyadarshan said, “What Feroze has said, is true. I am not associated with Hera Pheri 3 at the present.”

The filmmaker further hinted that the project's future remains uncertain. “To the best of my knowledge, Hera Pheri 3 will never hit the screen due to lots of legal issues and personal conflicts. Whether I am involved or not is unimportant.”

The update comes as a disappointment for fans who were eagerly waiting to see the original team reunite. Hera Pheri 3 was expected to bring back Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, with Priyadarshan returning to direct the film after helming the 2000 cult classic.

However, the sequel has faced several roadblocks over the past few years. One of the biggest controversies revolves around the ownership of the Hera Pheri franchise. South-based production house Seven Arts International has claimed that it owns the rights to the franchise and its characters, a claim that has been disputed by Feroze Nadiadwala.

Adding another layer to the legal battle, a spokesperson for Akshay Kumar's production house had earlier stated that they had acquired the rights from Nadiadwala under the understanding that he owned them.

Apart from the legal disputes, the film also witnessed Paresh Rawal's sudden exit in May 2025 before he eventually returned to the project, further fuelling speculation around its future.

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal recently reunited in Welcome To The Jungle, which is also produced by Feroze Nadiadwala. However, with Priyadarshan stepping away and the legal issues yet to be resolved, the fate of Hera Pheri 3 remains uncertain.