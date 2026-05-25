Hera Pheri 3 Controversy: Director Priyadarshan Breaks Silence On Paresh Rawal's Exit Again

Priyadarshan Reacts To Paresh Rawal Hera Pheri 3 Rumours | Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal made headlines once again over his association with Hera Pheri 3. Months after reports claimed that the actor had resolved his differences with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty and was set to reprise his iconic role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, reports resurfaced that the actor may have stepped away from the project again. However, the viral reports are not new developments but rather rely on year-old information that first surfaced in 2025.

Priyadarshan Reacts To Paresh Rawal Hera Pheri 3 Rumours

Reacting to reports of Paresh quitting Hera Pheri 3 again, director Priyadarshan, who is set to helm the third instalment, told ETimes, “I am not aware."

Paresh Rawal Returns Signing Fee

Earlier, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Paresh has returned the signing amount of Rs 11 lakh along with 15 per cent annual interest and some additional compensation to the makers after stepping away from the project.

The source added, "His total fees were locked at Rs. 15 crores. The term sheet mentioned that Paresh Rawal would receive the balance amount – Rs. 14.89 crores – only one month after the release of the film. The senior actor had reservations about this clause. Also, the film’s principal shoot was to commence sometime next year. This means that Hera Pheri 3 was unlikely to be released before late 2026 or in the year 2027. In short, Paresh would have had to wait for nearly two years to get the rest of his acting fees."

Earlier this year, Akshay revealed that Hera Pheri 3 is not happening at the moment. He further added that the film will come at its own time, saying that when the time is right, it will be made, and he just hopes they aren’t too old by then.