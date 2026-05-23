Has Paresh Rawal QUIT Hera Pheri 3 Again? Actor Returns ₹11 Lakh Signing Fee Amid ₹25 Crore Legal Row With Akshay Kumar: Report

Veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal is once again making headlines over his association with Hera Pheri 3. Months after reports claimed that the actor had resolved his differences with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty and was set to reprise his iconic role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, fresh reports now suggest that Rawal may have stepped away from the project again.

Has Paresh Rawal Quit Hera Pheri 3 Again?

The controversy surrounding the much-awaited comedy film began in May 2025, when reports surfaced that Paresh had exited the franchise. The development shocked fans, especially because the actor's portrayal of Baburao remains one of the most loved comic characters in Bollywood. Later, it was reported that Akshay's production house, Cape of Good Films, had filed a legal case against Rawal, seeking Rs 25 crore in damages over his sudden departure from the film.

Paresh Rawal Returns Signing Fee

Now, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Paresh has returned the signing amount of Rs 11 lakh along with 15 per cent annual interest and some additional compensation to the makers after stepping away from the project.

The source added, "His total fees were locked at Rs. 15 crores. The term sheet mentioned that Paresh Rawal would receive the balance amount – Rs. 14.89 crores – only one month after the release of the film. The senior actor had reservations about this clause. Also, the film’s principal shoot was to commence sometime next year. This means that Hera Pheri 3 was unlikely to be released before late 2026 or in the year 2027. In short, Paresh would have had to wait for nearly two years to get the rest of his acting fees."

No Official Confirmation

Furthermore, the report stated that the announcement teaser of Hera Pheri 3 was shot on the sets of Bhooth Bangla. However, as of now, there is no official confirmation regarding Paresh Rawal's exit from the film.

Earlier this year, Akshay revealed that Hera Pheri 3 is not happening at the moment. He further added that the film will come at its own time, saying that when the time is right, it will be made, and he just hopes they aren’t too old by then.