'Bohot Saare Issues Hai...': Akshay Kumar Says Hera Pheri 3 With Paresh Rawal & Suniel Shetty NOT Happening Anytime Soon

Akshay Kumar On Hera Pheri 3 |

Akshay Kumar, recently seen in Bhooth Bangla, which released on April 17, made a shocking revelation about his much-anticipated film Hera Pheri 3, confirming that the project, also starring Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty, is not being made anytime soon.

The film has already faced its share of controversy, especially after Paresh Rawal, who plays Baburao, announced his exit in May 2025, reportedly prompting Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films, to file a Rs 25 crore lawsuit against him for walking out midway; however, he has since returned to the franchise.

Akshay Kumar On Hera Pheri 3

In an interaction with Subhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Akshay revealed that Hera Pheri 3 is not happening at the moment.

When the host expressed shock, the actor said, "Mujhe khud jhatka laga tha. Koi baat nahi, Welcome bana li. Thoda kuch mantra padna padega ki sab theek ho jaaye. Abhi ek saal toh nahi hain. Uske bohot saare issues hain, aisa nahi hain ki hum teeno (actors) saath nahi hain. Welcome to the Jungle mein hum teeno saath hain. Kuch kuch cheezein hoti hain jo main camera pe nahi bol sakta. Bohot saari cheezein, agreements hain, which takes the project backwards."

Akshay further added that the film will come at its own time, saying that when the time is right, it will be made, and he just hopes they aren’t too old by then.

Hera Pheri, first released in 2000 and directed by Priyadarshan, was followed by its sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, which released in 2006. Over the years, the franchise has evolved into a cult classic.