Hera Pheri 3 Stuck In Legal Dispute, Director Priyadarshan Says 'We Are Trying To Sort It Out'

The much-awaited Hera Pheri 3 continues to face delays, with legal complications once again slowing down its progress. Filmmaker Priyadarshan recently confirmed that the project is currently stuck due to unresolved disputes, although efforts are being made to move forward.

In a recent interaction with India Today, the director addressed the situation, stating, “It is still...there are some legal issues. We are trying to sort it out. Once that is sorted, then we’ll go ahead with that film.”

Despite the ongoing challenges, Priyadarshan’s association with the film has raised hopes among fans. Having directed the original 2000 film, his return is being seen as a step towards reviving the essence of the franchise. Speaking about the expectations, he said, “Let’s see. You also pray that I’ll have the brain to do it.”

The third instalment of the popular comedy franchise has been in development for several years, facing repeated setbacks.

The earlier films of the franchise - Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri - gained a cult following, largely due to the performances of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. Their characters, Raju, Shyam, and Baburao, respectively, continue to remain popular in pop culture, with dialogues and memes still circulated on social media platforms.

However, bringing the franchise back to the big screen has proven challenging. As of 2026, the film is reportedly caught in a series of legal, financial, and contractual disputes. One of the major issues involves a copyright claim filed by Seven Arts International, which has questioned producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s rights over the franchise.

Over the years, the film has also faced disagreements related to ownership rights, creative direction, and contractual commitments. These issues have occasionally escalated into legal notices and public disputes among stakeholders, further delaying its development.

For now, Hera Pheri 3 remains on hold, with no confirmed timeline for production or release. While the team continues to work on resolving the legal hurdles, fans may have to wait longer to see the return of the iconic trio on screen.