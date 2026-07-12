'This Is My Man!': Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Announces Engagement At Delhi Concert, Jumps Into Fiancé's Arms On Stage- VIDEO

Jasmine Sandlas Announces Engagement In Front of Fans During Delhi Concert | Photo Via Instagram

Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas surprised fans with a heartfelt personal announcement during the opening night of her much-awaited The Dream Girl India Tour in Delhi on Saturday, July 11. The Punjabi singer revealed that she is officially engaged, turning the concert into an unforgettable evening for her fans.

Jasmine Sandlas Introduces Fiancé During Delhi Concert

In one of the most memorable moments of the show, Jasmine invited her fiancé, Shekhar Chaudhary, on stage and proudly introduced him to the cheering audience. Holding up her hand to show off her engagement ring, the singer shared the happy news with an emotional announcement.

"This is the man who put a ring on it. This is my man, everybody!" Jasmine said, drawing loud cheers and applause from the crowd.

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Further, after making the announcement, Jasmine ran towards Shekhar and jumped into his arms. He lifted her up and twirled her on stage, creating a heartwarming moment that left fans cheering.

Dances With Fiancé

Adding to the special occasion, Jasmine and Shekhar shared a dance to her popular song Laavan, making the performance even more memorable for concertgoers. Videos of the proposal reveal and the couple's heartwarming celebration quickly surfaced on social media, with fans congratulating the singer and praising the candid display of love.

The first leg of Jasmine Sandlas' The Dream Girl India Tour was held at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi. She is next to perform in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chandigarh.

During the concert, Jasmine performed several of her hit tracks including Shararat, Jaiye Sajana, Yaar Na Mile, Taras, Illegal Weapon, Panjeba, and Sip Sip, among others.