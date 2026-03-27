Dhurandhar 2: Shararat Singer Jasmine Sandlas Says Ranveer Singh's Film Has Hypnotised Audience: 'Not Seen Frenzy Like This In Years'

Jasmine Sandlas Hails Dhurandhar 2 As 'Best Hindi Film' Ever | Photo Via Instagram

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released on March 19, has crossed Rs 1,088 crore worldwide in its first week, emerging as the biggest global blockbuster in Indian cinema history. Amid the success, singer Jasmine Sandlas, who lent her voice to hit tracks in the film including Shararat, Main Aur Tu, and Jaiye Sajana, spoke about the project, calling it the 'best Hindi film of all time.'

Jasmine Sandlas Hails Dhurandhar 2 As 'Best Hindi Film' Ever

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Jasmine said, “I think it is the best Hindi film of all time. Now it is a massive statement but it is so appropriate matlab aur batao itne saalon mein aisi kaun si film thi, Dhurandhar ya Dhurandhar The Revenge se ilawa, jisne sabki hypnotise hi kar diya, jisne sara social media take over kiya hua hain

(In the recent past, which other film, except these two, have hypnotised viewers in such a manner, where it is a rage in social media")

'Have Not Seen Frenzy Like This In Many, Many Years'

Further, the 40-year-old singer stated, "Jis film ko dekhne ke liye tickets nahi milte hain theatres mein," adding that she has not witnessed such a frenzy in many, many years. She expressed feeling lucky to be part of it, saying that her prayers have been answered.

Jasmine also noted that people have been so invested in this masterpiece, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, that they are experiencing both the music and the film on a global scale.

A sequel to Dhar's 2025 blockbuster, the film released on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film features Ranveer Singh alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.