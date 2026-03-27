'People Are Now Used To Watching Brutality': Dhurandhar 2 Action Director Opens Up About Extreme Violence In Film

Violence In Dhurandhar 2 | YouTube

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge is undoubtedly one of the most violent films we have seen in Bollywood. The gory scenes have become the topic of discussion on social media. Now, one of the action directors of the film, Aejaz Gulab, have opened up about the violence in the film.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Gulab said that as the audience have watched international content on OTT during lockdown, they are now used to watching brutality. He said, "The rise in violence on screen has happened due to OTT. During the lockdown, people got accustomed to watching international content. In such films and shows, there’s barely any censorship. Even OTT has no censor. Hence, people are now used to watching brutality."

Gulab further said that earlier, there was not much violence in the films due to censorship. "But gradually, it began to grow, and with Dhurandhar, audiences got to witness an unprecedented level of gore. That further made it interesting and also one of the reasons why people felt that Dhurandhar’s action was at par with international standards," he added.

The action director also revealed that he had gone to watch the movie with the audience, and every action sequence was getting a lot of appreciation. He also shared that he saw some ladies closing their eyes due to violent scenes.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 is getting a great response at the box office. The film in just eight days, has collected Rs. 674.17 crore. The film has broken records at the box office, and it is expected that it will easily surpass the lifetime collection of Dhurandhar Part 1 (Rs. 840 crore), and become the highest-grossing Hindi film.

But, the trade is expecting that Dhurandhar 2 will cross the Rs. 1000 crore mark at the box office in India.