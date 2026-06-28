'Worst Experience: Angry Fans SLAM Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Over 3-Hour Delay, Lip-Syncing At Hyderabad Concert

Jasmine Sandlas Faces Backlash Over Hyderabad Concert | Photo Via Instagram

Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas is facing backlash after several attendees of her Hyderabad concert at Quake Arena on June 27 took to social media to express disappointment, alleging that she arrived nearly three hours late and lip-synced during her performance. Several concertgoers also criticised the event's management, with some claiming the organisers had "created a new way of scamming people" as they shared their disappointing experiences online.

Jasmine Sandlas Faces Backlash Over Hyderabad Concert

An Instagram user Abhiruchi Gupta, who attended the concert, took to her account to express her disappointment. Calling herself a fan of Jasmine, she said she was left "disappointed" by the overall concert experience.

She wrote, "The show was supposed to start at 8 pm @jasminesandlas you came at 11:20 with no acknowledgement or apology at all ?? THREE HOURS LATE !!!And then you come and lip sync, literally what, on a live show??? Then leave abruptly at end, without any thank you, sorry or anything at all!!"

Check it out:

'Lip-Syncing At Incorrect Times'

Furthermore, the fan said she would not recommend Jasmin Sandlas' shows in the future, adding that the singer had let her fans down. Describing the event as "a very bad experience" and "my worst experience of a live performance," she expressed her disappointment with the concert.

The attendee also alleged that the performance appeared to be pre-recorded and claimed that Jasmin was lip-syncing, adding that she felt the singer was out of sync at times.

In the comments section, several other attendees also criticised the event's management. One user wrote, "Terrible experience! We waited from 8 to 11.30 and then left since we had a long way to travel back. There was no intimation about the delay. The managerial staff is the worst, with the rudest attitude. People should be warned about how Quake events are scams of the worst kind."

Another commented, "Indeed, very bad experience and pathetic management!" A third user alleged, "Every @quakearenahyd show begins 3 hours late. EVERY FU****G SHOW at Quake. I am so glad I skipped this even when I wanted to go so bad." Another simply described it as a "super flop show."

Neither Jasmine Sandlas nor the organisers of the Hyderabad concert have responded publicly to these allegations.