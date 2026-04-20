Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Recalls Battling Alcohol Addiction & Emotional Trauma: 'When You Don't Have A Safe Place...'

Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas is back in the spotlight, thanks to the popularity of her songs from Dhurandhar. While her music is currently trending, the singer has also made headlines for opening up about her personal struggles, including a phase of excessive drinking.

In a recent conversation on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Jasmine reflected on her journey in the music industry and spoke at length about the emotional challenges she has faced over the years. Despite achieving recognition and success, she revealed that her personal life has often been complicated.

Talking about her early years, Jasmine shared that growing up was not easy and she had to navigate several difficulties on her own. She explained that even as her career progressed, some of those unresolved struggles continued to affect her.

Addressing her battle with alcohol, she said, "I struggled a lot. I think growing up, I have crossed many phases in my life, in a journey of understanding myself. It was not easy. Life has its ups and downs. It is not just difficult for parents, but also for children. We need guidance and nurturing… why are parents so harsh towards their children? When life really gets tough, you look for support. I regret some of the things I did during those 2-3 years when I used to drink alcohol."

She further explained that this phase coincided with a turbulent time in her life. While her professional graph was rising, she was simultaneously dealing with emotional stress, strained family relationships, and the loss of her father. Jasmine admitted that she consumed alcohol excessively during this period and now regrets it, though she felt it was something she needed at the time.

The singer also spoke about her relationship with her parents and the emotional impact of her childhood experiences. She said, "In childhood, I had to go through heartbreak from my parents many times. They unintentionally broke my heart repeatedly, which has left some bitterness. I love them, but when a child’s heart breaks, it stays broken. When you don’t have a safe place to run to, you start looking for a home in everything. I have done that all my life, just longing and searching for a home."

Born in Jalandhar and raised in California, Jasmine began her career with the song Muskaan in 2008. She later worked with Bohemia on the album Gulabi. Her breakthrough came in 2014 when she sang and wrote Yaar Na Mile with Yo Yo Honey Singh for Kick, starring Salman Khan.

More recently, she has contributed songs such as Shararat, Main Aur Tu, Jaiye Sajna, and Aari Aari to Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The films, featuring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, have performed well at the box office.