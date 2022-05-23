'The teaser of Safed is very intriguing and colourful,' shares AR Rahman as he launches its poster at Cannes

Meera Chopra’s upcoming film Safed is garnering eyeballs for all the right reasons. It is the directorial debut of Sandeep Singh and also stars Abhay Verma. The poster of Safed was unveiled during the 75th Cannes Film Festival by legendary music maestro and Academy Award Winner AR Rahman on May 21.

Abhay and Meera Chopra, along with Sandeep Singh, producer Vinod Bhanushali and co-producers Vishal Gurnani and Juhi Parekh Mehta, were in attendance at the event.

Team Safed with AR Rahman at its poster launch

AR Rahman is all praise for the film. He says, “I saw the teaser, and it’s very intriguing, colourful and very important. I wish the entire team all the best. Shine on.”

Sandeep shares, “It’s an honour that world-renowned music composer, AR Rahman, has blessed us by launching my directorial debut’s first look during the 75th Film Festival at Cannes. It’s a dream come true.”

Abhay is elated about the international waves his film is making. “Every actor’s ambition is to have a debut film that goes to Cannes, and I feel blessed and privileged to be living it. My director Sandeep’s trust and faith in me made this journey really memorable. I’m still pinching myself over the fact that I was featured on the poster launched by our nation’s pride, AR Rahman,” he gushes.

Advertisement

Poster of Safed

Meera, too, can't contain her excitement. She says, “Safed is a special film to me. It is all because of Sandeep, who chose this story as his directorial debut. It is heartening that such an important film is making the right noise thanks to its poster being launched at Cannes, that too by AR Rahman!”

Producer Vinod concludes, “This year, India is the ‘Country of Honour’ at Cannes and Safed finding its place in the festival is a proud and fantastic moment for all of us. It is humbling that AR Rahman unveiled the film’s poster for the world today.”

Presented by Bhanushali Studios Ltd and Legend Studios, Safed is about the truth about the society that is rarely seen but exists. Its producers include Ajay Harinath Singh and Sandeep Singh. It is also co-produced by Kamlesh Bhanushali and Zafar Mehdi.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 07:23 AM IST