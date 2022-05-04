'The task seemed daunting': Keerthy Suresh reveals how she prepared to play Ponni in 'Saani Kaayidham'

Apart from introducing the Tamil director Selvaraghavan as an actor, 'Saani Kaayidham' will feature Keerthy Suresh in a different and never-seen-before role.

Sharing the screen space with Selvaraghavan, Keerthy will be seen playing the character named Pooni, who is trapped in a generational curse that comes true when injustice is imposed upon her.

Moreover, it would be interesting for the audience to watch her portraying a whole new character in this revenge crime thriller.

While speaking about the preparation the actress went into, for the character, Keerthy Suresh shared, "With previously portraying characters that were sweet, charming, and bubbly, Ponni is fresh, raw, and rugged role in this film demanding her to be lean and mean. In terms of prep, I didn’t do anything really. I think the minute I get into those clothes, put that makeup on, and went on the set, stood by the Matador van, watch Arun and Selva Sir I was ready. I had never imagined myself in such an intense film, and thus initially the task seemed daunting. But as the story progressed, it became easy for me to don the character of Ponni, also owing to the easy atmosphere on sets and the freedom to improvise and experiment."

Produced under the banner of Screen Scene Media Entertainment, 'Saani Kaayidham' will premiere worldwide on Prime Video on May 6. The film will also be available as 'Chinni' in Telugu and as 'Saani Kaayidham' in Malayalam.

