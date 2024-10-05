The Story Of Elli AvrRam's Journey From Sweden To Bollywood

Elli AvrRam |

Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam’s latest project is the short film Beinteha, co-starring Prateik Babbar. This film is part of an exclusive series by Tips Industries, with each entry featuring a reimagined iconic Tips song. In this case, the song is Tere Dar Pe Sanam. While Babbar plays an underground fighter in the romantic drama, Elli portrays the mistress of a gangster.

“One particularly memorable moment from the shoot was my dance sequence. We had been filming for over 12 hours, and by the time we reached the dance portion at 6 a.m., I was exhausted and nervous about performing well. However, with the incredible support of the team, especially our DOP Sanket, who was perfectly in sync with my dance moves, and director Arif Khan’s guidance, the scene came out beautifully. I remember praying to God for strength just before shooting as we were short on time, and I managed to nail the moves despite being tired and in high heels. The choreography by Lipsa was amazing and perfectly captured my vision,” Elli told us.

A still from Beinteha |

Elli, who has appeared in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, starring Kapil Sharma, and the reality TV show Bigg Boss, revealed that her fascination with Bollywood began when she was five years old. She first encountered Bollywood films on Swedish television and was instantly captivated. The beautiful girls twirling in colorful lehengas amidst glitter and joy enchanted her as a child, and she aspired to be like them. Her parents explained that this was Bollywood, an Indian film industry. From that moment on, she dreamed of going to India. Whenever anything related to Bollywood or India appeared on TV, she would drop everything to watch. This childhood fascination blossomed into a lifelong dream. Despite it being an unconventional path, she decided to move to India to pursue her passion for Bollywood.

So, how does she compare Sweden to India after living here for over a decade?

“After living in India, especially Mumbai, Sweden feels quite different. Mumbai is constantly buzzing with energy and possibilities. In comparison, Sweden feels extremely calm and quiet – like a spa. While it’s peaceful, I find I can only stay there for about a month before I start missing the vibrancy of India. For me, India feels more alive and exciting. The energy here resonates with me much more. While Sweden has its own charms, I personally find it less stimulating compared to the constant activity and opportunities in India, particularly in a city like Mumbai,” she explains.