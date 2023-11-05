 The Sky Is Pink Director Shonali Bose Contracts COVID-19: 'Would You Believe It’s Still Around?' (PHOTO)
The Sky Is Pink Director Shonali Bose Contracts COVID-19: 'Would You Believe It's Still Around?' (PHOTO)

Shonali Bose informed her fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
The Sky Is Pink Director Shonali Bose Contracts COVID-19: 'Would You Believe It’s Still Around?' (PHOTO) | Photo Via Instagram

On November 5, 2023, Shonali Bose, who directed The Sky Is Pink, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar, took to her social media handle to inform her fans and followers that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sharing a photo of herself, Shonali wrote, "This is me right this very minute. Feeling worse than I have felt in years. COVID! Would you believe it’s still around? I’m gobsmacked. 102-3 fever, the works. Feeling absolutely rotten! And so irritated to have got COVID again! God knows which strain this even is."

Check it out:

Earlier in 2022, Shonali had contracted Coronavirus after attending a wedding in Goa.

Shonali earned her breakthrough with her first feature film Amu. It starred Konkona Sen Sharma, Brinda Karat, and Ankur Khanna. The movie was based on Shonali's novel by the same name.

Later, she directed Margarita with a Straw starring Kalki Koechlin. Recently, Shonali helmed the short Raat Rani for the 2022 anthology Modern Love: Mumbai which features Fatima Sana Shaikh and Bhupendra Jadawat. It was released on Amazon Prime Videos.

Next, she will be directing a show called Notorious Girls and will star Simran, Revathi and Nandita Das in the lead roles. The details about the upcoming series have been kept under wraps.

According to Pinkvilla, it is described as a young adult series set in a campus background.

