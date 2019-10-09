The Sky is Pink: Real story of Aisha Chaudhary who suffered from pulmonary fibrosis

Priyanka Chopra’s most awaited film ‘The Sky IS Pink’ is releasing this weekend. PeeCee who is coming back to screen after almost three years has made sure to come up with a power packed script. Chopra will share screen space with Farhan Akhtar in this movie.

Director Shonali Bose’s this film is based on the life of Delhi girl Aisha Chaudhary, who was born with the very rare and critical medical condition in 1996. After diagnosis doctors revealed that she was suffering from SCID (Severe Combined Immuno-Deficiency) also known as pulmonary fibrosis, in which lungs worked at less than half their capacity and patient faces trouble in walking, lifting things, and have to use a wheelchair to get around. Immediately after her arrival in the world she had gone through the procedure of bone marrow transplant.

Despite the suffering, Aisha's extraordinary optimistic view towards life became an inspiration to many. She was a celebrated motivational speaker and author as a teenager. She has also delivered a speech at the TEDx Talks in Pune.

At TEDx Talk she said, "The only thing that truly matters to me is being happy. If I have to have pulmonary fibrosis, I choose to have a happy pulmonary fibrosis."