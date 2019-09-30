Priyanka Chopra’s Dandiya game is on point, watch video

Ahead of the release of her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka Chopra is touring across India right now. After visiting a couple of cities, her latest halt was Ahmedabad. The season of festivity is on. The actor’s tiredness disappeared at the sight of a colourful Navratri celebration, and she and her gang joined in too!

We came across a video wherein PeeCee and her co-star Rohit Saraf along with hosts Rishi Raaj and Aditi Raval join the fun and do some dandiya.

She is dressed in black and golden ethnic attire, totally in sync with the festive mood. It definitely charged her up for the rest of the promotional spree!