Priyanka Chopra asks Kapil Sharma to choose between Rs 2 crore and 6 hot girls, check out his hilarious response

Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is coming back on screen after 3 years with her comeback Bollywood movie ‘The Sky Is Pink’, is promoting her film on various platforms and in multiple cities across the country.

Recently PC was seen on the sets of comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ in Mumbai. While having a chat and fun time, the Quantico actress asked an interesting question to the host Kapil Sharma.

In a chunk of video shared by Sharma on Instagram, Priyanka asked him to choose between a cheque of Rs 2 crore and a holiday in the Maldives with six hot girls.

Kapil answered that he would pick the Rs 2 crore cheque. When Priyanka expressed her astonishment, he explained that he would arrange the same holiday package in Rs 60,000 instead.