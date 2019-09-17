Can't wait to see the movie: Aamir Khan on Priyanka Chopra starrer 'The Sky Is Pink',

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan cannot wait to watch Priyanka Chopra-starrer 'The Sky Is Pink' that won praises from the audience at the Toronto Film Festival on Saturday.

Impressed after watching the trailer of the film, the actor took to social media to share a heartfelt note for the team.

Showering praises on the film's director Shonali Bose, the actor wrote, "Looks like Shonali has made another fantastic film." The 'Dangal' actor also feels that Priyanka, Farhan Akhtar, and Zaira Wasim's performances will "wow" the audience.

Khan also wished Siddharth Roy Kapur, one of the producers of the film.