The Roses OTT Release Date: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Olivia Colman And Benedict Cumberbatch’s Latest Film

Oscar-winning actors Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch are teaming up for the highly anticipated dark comedy "The Roses," a modern reimagining of the 1989 cult classic The War of the Roses. Directed by Jay Roach, the film has already created a major buzz for its stellar cast, witty writing, and emotional intensity. The film was released in theatres on August 29, 2025, and received mixed reviews from critics. It is set to be released on JioHotstar, starting from November 20, 2025.

About The Roses

The film follows a married couple, played by Cumberbatch and Colman, whose once-passionate relationship turns into a fierce rivalry during their divorce. What begins as a battle over material possessions soon spirals into a war of pride, ego, and revenge. Both actors deliver powerhouse performances, balancing sharp humour with emotional depth, making "The Roses" both entertaining and thought-provoking.

Supporting cast and characters

The film features Benedict Cumberbatch as Theo Rose, Olivia Colman as Ivy Rose, Hala Finley as Hattie Rose, Andy Samberg as Barry, Kate McKinnon as Amy, Ncuti Gatwa as Jeffrey, Sunita Mani as Jane, Jamie Demetriou as Rory, Allison Janney as Eleanor, Belinda Bromilow as Janice, and Akie Kotabe as Alan, among others.

The Roses is based on Warren Adler's novel

The film is produced by Adam Ackland, Michelle Graham, Leah Clarke, Ed Sinclair, Jay Roach, Tom Carver, and Michelle Graham under the banner of South of the River Pictures, Delirious Media, and SunnyMarch. The movie is based on the 1981 novel The War of the Roses by Warren Adler, and a reimagining of the 1989 film.

The screenplay, written by Tony McNamara (The Favourite), brings a fresh, modern sensibility to the darkly comedic story of love gone wrong. With two of Britain's finest actors leading the project, The Roses promises to be a captivating mix of humor, heartbreak, and chaos. Make yourself ready to explore the fine line between passion and destruction in the most entertaining way possible.