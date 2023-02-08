e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Romantics, docu-series paying tribute to Yash Chopra, to have world premiere in THESE three cities

The Romantics, docu-series paying tribute to Yash Chopra, to have world premiere in THESE three cities

The much-awaited docu-series is a tribute to the legacy of Yash Chopra, YRF and their cultural impact on India and Indians across the world over the past 50 years

CJ DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The much-awaited docu-series, The Romantics, is a tribute to the legacy of Yash Chopra, YRF and their cultural impact on India and Indians across the world over the past 50 years. Releasing on February 14, three world cities — New York, Los Angeles and Mumbai — are gearing up to celebrate Yash Chopra’s contribution to Indian cinema pre-launch.

The Romantics has been directed by Oscar and Emmy-nominated film-maker Smriti Mundhra, who returns after Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise.

A close source says, “Netflix doing a docu-series on Yash Chopra, Aditya Chopra and YRF is a matter of pride and looks like the makers are planning to host gala celebrations in New York, Los Angeles and Mumbai to mark this moment. In the run-up to the release of The Romantics, the film will be screened to cinephiles and notable Indians and Asians across the world and these three cities have been identified so far to honour the legend, Yash Chopra.”

Read Also
Yash Raj Films collaborates with Rajshri Productions to distribute Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai in...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

The Romantics, docu-series paying tribute to Yash Chopra, to have world premiere in THESE three...

The Romantics, docu-series paying tribute to Yash Chopra, to have world premiere in THESE three...

Kriti Sanon: ‘Don’t expect Shehzada to be like Mimi’

Kriti Sanon: ‘Don’t expect Shehzada to be like Mimi’

Sidharth Malhotra flaunts wife Kiara Advani's name written on palm with mehendi as they pose in...

Sidharth Malhotra flaunts wife Kiara Advani's name written on palm with mehendi as they pose in...

Watch: Rakhi Sawant's brother accuses Adil Durrani of stealing their car, says 'he threatened to...

Watch: Rakhi Sawant's brother accuses Adil Durrani of stealing their car, says 'he threatened to...

Mohanlal's Drishyam 1 and 2 to be remade in English, non-Indian languages: Reports

Mohanlal's Drishyam 1 and 2 to be remade in English, non-Indian languages: Reports