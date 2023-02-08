The Romantics, docu-series paying tribute to Yash Chopra, to have world premiere in THESE three cities

The much-awaited docu-series, The Romantics, is a tribute to the legacy of Yash Chopra, YRF and their cultural impact on India and Indians across the world over the past 50 years. Releasing on February 14, three world cities — New York, Los Angeles and Mumbai — are gearing up to celebrate Yash Chopra’s contribution to Indian cinema pre-launch.

The Romantics has been directed by Oscar and Emmy-nominated film-maker Smriti Mundhra, who returns after Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise.

A close source says, “Netflix doing a docu-series on Yash Chopra, Aditya Chopra and YRF is a matter of pride and looks like the makers are planning to host gala celebrations in New York, Los Angeles and Mumbai to mark this moment. In the run-up to the release of The Romantics, the film will be screened to cinephiles and notable Indians and Asians across the world and these three cities have been identified so far to honour the legend, Yash Chopra.”

