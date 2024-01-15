 The Raja Saab First Look: Prabhas Announces New Horror Film After Salaar Success
'The Raja Saab' will be released in the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
Superstar Prabhas on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti announced his next film, a romantic horror 'The Raja Saab' and unveiled its first poster.

Taking to Instagram, Prabhas shared the poster which he captioned, "Presenting #TheRajaSaab's First Look in this festive season. Wishing you all joy and happiness!"

The poster features Prabhas wearing a black shirt and colourful dhoti as he smiles and walks in an empty street as firecrackers burst in the background. The film will star Prabhas as 'The Raja Saab'.

The film is directed by Maruthi Dasari, mostly known as just Maruthi, whose credits include horror-comedy 'Prema Katha Chitram' (2013), romantic comedy 'Mahanubhavudu' (2017) and comedy-drama 'Prati Roju Pandage' (2019), as per Variety, a US-based media outlet.

'The Raja Saab' will be released in the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Talking about the film, Maruthi said, 'The Raja Saab' stands as one of my most ambitious projects to date. Collaborating with Prabhas and People Media Factory is both an honor and exciting for me as a filmmaker. We are geared up to offer our audiences a grand horror experience. Having Prabhas on board is particularly special as his electrifying screen presence infused with our horror narrative is sure to leave audiences amazed," as per Variety.

Meanwhile, Prabhas was last seen in the action thriller film 'Salaar -Part 1: Ceasefire' which received a good response from the audience.

He will be next seen in the sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite actor Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film is set to hit the theatres on May 9, 2024.

Apart from this, he also has director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' in his kitty.

