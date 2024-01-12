 Karnataka: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel Visit Sri Durgaaparameshwari Temple In Mangalore After Salaar's Success
Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire is an action film written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

Updated: Friday, January 12, 2024, 07:09 PM IST
Karnataka: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel Visit Sri Durgaaparameshwari Temple In Mangalore After Salaar's Success | Photo Via Twitter

Prabhas is currently basking in the success of Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire, which was released in December 2023. The film starred Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, alongside Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju.  It has been produced by Hombale Productions.

The film received a positive response from critics and emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. Recently, to celebrate the success of Salaar, Prabhas, director Prashanth Neel, and producer Vijay Kirgandur visited Sri Durgaaparameshwari temple in Mangalore, Karnataka.

Production house Hombale Films will be hosting a grand success party for the film today in Bangalore, which will be graced by the entire cast and crew, including Prabhas, Prashanth, and Prithviraj, among others. The part will take place in Bangalore at the High Ultra Lounge.

Salaar earned a whopping ₹700 crore at the worldwide box office. The film will also have a sequel Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam

Earlier this week, the makers of Salaar organised the film's success bash in Hyderabad. Prabhas, Prashant and Prithviraj were also seen cutting a cake and posing together for the media.

