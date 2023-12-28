 Salaar Box Office: Prabhas' Film Crosses Salman Khan-Starrer Tiger 3's Total India Collection In 6 Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSalaar Box Office: Prabhas' Film Crosses Salman Khan-Starrer Tiger 3's Total India Collection In 6 Days

Salaar Box Office: Prabhas' Film Crosses Salman Khan-Starrer Tiger 3's Total India Collection In 6 Days

On its sixth day, Salaar minted around Rs 17 crore at the Indian box office, with most of the revenue being generated in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
article-image

After facing an almost two year long lull in his career, Prabhas returned with a bang in theatres with his Christmas release, Salaar. The film has wrecked havoc at the box office, and despite its clash with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, it emerged unscathed and became one of the highest grossers of 2023.

The film has achieved several milestones ever since it released in theatres, and now, it has added yet another feather to its cap as it triumphed over the total India collection of Salman Khan's spy actioner, Tiger 3.

On its sixth day, Salaar minted around Rs 17 crore at the Indian box office, with most of the revenue being generated in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With that, the total collection of the film in the nation so far has mounted to Rs 297.40 crore.

With the latest figures, Salaar has now officially beaten Tiger 3, which earned a total of Rs 285.52 crore in India.

Read Also
Salaar: Chiranjeevi Congratulates 'Deva' Prabhas For Putting 'Fire' At The Box Office
article-image

Considering the latest trend in numbers as well as the New Year weekend, Salaar will easily breach the Rs 300 crore mark in India as it completes a week in theatres on December 28, Thursday. On the global scale too, the film is inching steadily towards the Rs 500 crore mark.

Besides Prabhas, Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and others in key roles. It has been directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, and the film will have a Part 2 as well.

In the director's own words, Salaar is a story of two friends-turned-foes, complete with some never-seen-before action sequences.

Read Also
Salaar: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Fees Revealed
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kareena Kapoor Recalls Special Moment When She Fell For Her 'Universe' Saif Ali Khan: 'He Was...

Kareena Kapoor Recalls Special Moment When She Fell For Her 'Universe' Saif Ali Khan: 'He Was...

Vijayakanth Dies At 71: Kamal Haasan, Sonu Sood, Jr NTR Pen Emotional Notes For Late Tamil Star

Vijayakanth Dies At 71: Kamal Haasan, Sonu Sood, Jr NTR Pen Emotional Notes For Late Tamil Star

Netizens SLAM Ayesha Khan For Asking Ankita Lokhande To 'Lick' Her Feet On Bigg Boss 17: 'Totally...

Netizens SLAM Ayesha Khan For Asking Ankita Lokhande To 'Lick' Her Feet On Bigg Boss 17: 'Totally...

Salaar Box Office: Prabhas' Film Crosses Salman Khan-Starrer Tiger 3's Total India Collection In 6...

Salaar Box Office: Prabhas' Film Crosses Salman Khan-Starrer Tiger 3's Total India Collection In 6...

Sobhita Dhulipala Proves She Is The Ultimate Modern Day Fashionista With Ultra-Glam Pics

Sobhita Dhulipala Proves She Is The Ultimate Modern Day Fashionista With Ultra-Glam Pics