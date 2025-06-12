The Prosecutor OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Donnie Yen's Legal Action Thriller Film

The Prosecutor | Photo Credit: Trailer

Martial arts icon Donnie Yen returns to the screen in a gripping new avatar with his latest legal action thriller, The Prosecutor. Donnie Yen is known for his powerful and dynamic performances in films like Ip Man, Rogue One, John Wick: Chapter 4, SPL: Kill Zone and more.

In this film, Yen steps into the courtroom and the battleground. The Prosecutor blends legal intrigue with explosive action. The film has garnered strong buzz since its theatrical release. It is set to stream on OTT in June, 2025.

The Prosecutor streaming details

The film was released in theatres on December 27, 2024, and received a positive response from critics and audiences. The box office performance was also considered satisfactory and the film became the fifth highest-grossing Hong Kong film of 2024. It is set to stream on Lionsgate Play, starting from June 13, 2025. It will be available in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

About Donnie Yen

A global action legend, Donnie Yen is celebrated for his incredible fight choreography, emotional depth, and versatility as an actor. The Prosecutor marks a departure from his usual roles, offering a fresh perspective on his talents as he balances legal drama with hard-hitting action.

Plot overview

The Prosecutor follows a young man wrongly convicted of drug trafficking and seeks to overturn his sentence with the help of a former police officer-turned-prosecutor. The Prosecutor, driven by a sense of justice, goes on his own investigation, risking his career and even his life to expose a corrupt lawyer team and a powerful drug lord. The film explores themes of justice, corruption, and the limits of the legal system.

Cast and crew of The Prosecutor

The film features Donnie Yen as Fok Chi-ho, Michael Hui as George Hui, Julian Cheung as Au Pak-man, MC Cheung Tin-fu as Lee King-wai, Lau Kong as Uncle Ma, Adam Pak as Lau Siu-keung, and Locker Lam as Chan Kwok-wing, among others. Donnie Yen has directed the film and Edmond Wong has written the screenplay of the film. It is produced by Donnie Yen and Raymond Wong under the banner of Maoyan Entertainment, Mandarin Motion Pictures, Huace Pictures, and Huace Pictures.