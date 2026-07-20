The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 3: Christopher Nolan's Film Witnesses Minor Dip, But Earns ₹73 Crore Gross In India

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 3 | Photo Via YouTube

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continued its theatrical run on Day 3, recording a slight drop in collections but maintaining a strong hold at the Indian box office. Starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, it is an epic adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek poem The Odyssey.

Read Also The Odyssey Review: Christopher Nolan Delivers A Visually Stunning Cinematic Spectacle

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, on day 3, the film collected a net of Rs 21.90 crore on its third day across 9,195 shows, marking just a marginal 0.5% decline compared to its Day 2 net collection of Rs 22 crore.

Despite the minor dip, the Day 3 performance can be considered steady, as the film maintained its momentum after a strong opening. The minimal drop indicates that audience interest around Nolan's latest epic remains intact, with the film attracting viewers across multiple languages.

In Other Languages

The Odyssey has earned a total India gross collection of Rs 73.19 crore so far, while its overall India net collection stands at Rs 61.30 crore. The film has performed best in English markets, contributing Rs 17 crore on Day 3. The Hindi version collected Rs 3 crore, while the Tamil and Telugu versions earned Rs 75 lakh and Rs 1.15 crore, respectively.

The Odyssey Budget

According to reports, The Odyssey has been made on a massive budget of around Rs 2,175 crore, becoming Christopher Nolan's most expensive films to date.

While Day 3 saw a slight decline, the stable numbers suggest that The Odyssey is holding well, especially considering its premium positioning and widespread release.

The Odyssey Review

The reviewer at The Free Press Journal rated The Odyssey 3.5 stars out of 5 and said, "Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is a grand, visually stunning movie and has some amazing performances. It is not just a film but a cinematic experience that you should not miss. Also, try to watch the movie on an IMAX screen."