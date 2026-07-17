The Odyssey X Review: Netizens Say 'Christopher Nolan Deserves Oscar'; Hail Matt Damon & Call Film 'Peak Cinema'

The Odyssey X Review | Photo Via Instagram

The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic The Odyssey, hit theatres on Friday, July 17. The film features an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. Following early reactions, viewers have lauded Nolan's direction, with many claiming that the filmmaker deserves another Oscar for his ambitious storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and grand cinematic execution.

The Odyssey X Review

Social media users on X (formerly Twitter) have showered praise on the film, with many appreciating Matt Damon's performance and calling it one of the highlights of The Odyssey. The platform has been flooded with positive reactions, with several viewers describing the film as a remarkable cinematic experience.

A user wrote, "Just got out of #TheOdyssey. What a tale. What an amazing story. The cast, the scenery, the music.. the way Nolan keeps delivering those stories… bowing down to you, sir. What a chance we have to be alive as the same time as you."

Another said, "The Odyssey was phenomenal!! Christopher Nolan is one bad mf and Matt Damon is the truth. When I tell you he deserve an Oscar slim. 10/10."

A third user added, "The Odyssey is Nolan’s latest masterpiece. Fantastic pacing, fantastic performances, and cinematography that will fully immerse you in the world."

"The Odyssey is the spectacle everyone expects but also so poignant. It just goes to show that the oldest stories and their themes still ring true and when that's told by a visionary filmmaker and personified by the greatest talent of multiple generations- a masterpiece is born," read another X review.

Check it out:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also The Odyssey Review: Christopher Nolan Delivers A Visually Stunning Cinematic Spectacle

The Odyssey Review

The reviewer at The Free Press Journal rated The Odyssey 3.5 stars out of 5 and said, "Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is a grand, visually stunning movie and has some amazing performances. It is not just a film but a cinematic experience that you should not miss. Also, try to watch the movie on an IMAX screen."