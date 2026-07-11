'Epic, Experiential & Human': Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, Tom Holland & Emma Thomas Discuss The Odyssey At Mumbai Press Conference

The Odyssey In Mumbai |

The Odyssey is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited Hollywood films of the year. Director Christopher Nolan, actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland, and producer Emma Thomas came to Mumbai, India, to promote the movie. On Friday, a special screening was organised for fans and the media, and on Saturday, the film's team organised a press conference, during which Nolan, Damon, Holland, and Thomas spoke to the media.

Nolan On His Films Connecting With Indian Audiences

I think that films are a universal language, and that's one of the reasons. One of the things I most enjoy about working on large-scale films is that you get to take them around the world and connect with different cultures. I think films really connect when they have universal and timeless themes, as I hope that The Odyssey does. It's been really thrilling to see our films connecting with Indian audiences.

Thomas Describes The Odyssey In 3 Words

I would say, epic. It has to be the first one. I mean, it's absolutely huge, and the story is told on the grandest scale. I would say experiential. It's a big experience. It sort of really makes you feel like you're in it with the characters, and then finally, and actually most importantly, human. Because I think what Chris and these amazing actors have done makes us realise that we have more in common with these people from the past and with our fellow human beings. We realise we're all just human ultimately, and we care about home wherever that is, whether that's a place or a relationship or whatever, so yeah, human. Epic, Experiential, Human!

Damon On Working With An Indian Filmmaker

The filmmaker that everyone wanted to collaborate with was Shekhar Kapur. I remember I couldn't do The Four Feathers for some reason, and I was really upset about that. He has always been on my list.

Holland On What Will Surprise The Indian Audience In The Odyssey

I think you're going to see a movie where you're going to see set pieces that are going to blow you away. You will see things that you've never seen before, but I think that because Chris decided to shoot this movie on IMAX, he is welcoming the audience into a really unique experience. You will get to feel the heartache that Matt portrays so well, you'll get to feel the longing for a man halfway as Penelope, and I think that I've never experienced anything like that as an audience member, let alone as an actor. So, people will watch this movie and feel a sense of connection to Chris' work and our work that feels really unique and profound.

The Odyssey is slated to release on July 17, 2026.