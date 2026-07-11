 'Shekhar Kapur Has Been On My List': The Odyssey Actor Matt Damon On Working With An Indian Filmmaker; Reveals He Was Offered The Four Feathers
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'Shekhar Kapur Has Been On My List': The Odyssey Actor Matt Damon On Working With An Indian Filmmaker; Reveals He Was Offered The Four Feathers

Matt Damon revealed he was unable to star in Shekhar Kapur's The Four Feathers because of his Jason Bourne commitment. "I was really upset," he said, adding the missed opportunity feels like a "20-year-old debt" he still carries.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, July 11, 2026, 12:44 PM IST
'Shekhar Kapur Has Been On My List': The Odyssey Actor Matt Damon On Working With An Indian Filmmaker; Reveals He Was Offered The Four Feathers
Matt Damon Still Wants To Work With Shekhar Kapur |

Hollywood star Matt Damon recently opened up about a missed opportunity from his career that he still remembers decades later: the chance to collaborate with acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on The Four Feathers, released in 2002. Speaking at The Odyssey Mumbai event on Saturday, July 11, Damon revealed that Kapur has always been a filmmaker he admired and wanted to work with.

Matt Damon Wishes To Work With Shekhar Kapur

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Matt Damon Regrets Missing Shekhar Kapur Film

When asked about the one Indian filmmaker he would like to work with, Matt named Shekhar Kapur. "The filmmaker starting out that everyone wanted to collaborate with was Shekhar Kapur," he said, adding that he was 'really upset' when he was unable to be part of The Four Feathers.

'Shekhar Kapur Has Always Been On My List'

Matt explained that his commitment to the Jason Bourne franchise was likely the reason he could not take up the role. "I think I was signed up for the Jason Bourne movie," he said.

Despite the missed opportunity, Damon revealed that his desire to work with Kapur remains strong. "I guess he’s always been on my list, and so I’d like to have another go. That’s like a 20-year-old sort of debt I’ve been carrying around in my body. That’s it," he added.

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The Odyssey Cast

The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer's epic poem that follows the long and perilous journey of Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca. Matt Damon plays Odysseus, while Anne Hathaway portrays Penelope. The cast also includes Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

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