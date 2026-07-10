Tom Holland Arrives In Mumbai With Christopher Nolan Ahead Of The Odyssey Grand Premiere, Waves At Paps—VIDEO

Tom Holland, Christopher Nolan Land In Mumbai | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Tom Holland has arrived in Mumbai, India, on Friday for the first-ever premiere of The Odyssey in India and promotional activities scheduled for July 10 and 11. He was accompanied by director Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon, who portrays Odysseus, the legendary Greek king of Ithaca, in the film.

Tom Holland Arrives In Mumbai

As Holland arrived at The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, he greeted the paparazzi stationed outside the hotel and waved at them. The actor's warm gesture quickly caught the attention of fans, with videos from his arrival going viral on social media.

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The highly anticipated global promotional tour also includes cities like London, Paris, and New York, and the film's premiere is being held at PVR Icon IMAX in Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai.

Holland and Nolan's appearances in Mumbai has added to the buzz around the film, with fans eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the stars ahead of the grand premiere. The event is expected to be one of the biggest international film showcases held in the city, bringing together Hollywood talent and Indian audiences.

The Mumbai premiere of The Odyssey has created significant excitement among moviegoers as it marks a major promotional event for Christopher Nolan's latest cinematic venture

Cast

The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer's epic poem that follows the long and perilous journey of Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca. Matt Damon plays Odysseus, while Anne Hathaway portrays Penelope. The cast also includes Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

Known for mounting ambitious, large-scale productions, Nolan’s latest venture promises a visually immersive retelling of one of history’s most enduring myths. With the addition of Scott and a star-studded lineup, The Odyssey is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about theatrical releases of 2026.