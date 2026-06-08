 The Odyssey Advance Booking: Christopher Nolan's Film's MOST EXPENSIVE Ticket In Mumbai Will Cost You THIS Whopping Amount
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The Odyssey Advance Booking: Christopher Nolan's Film's MOST EXPENSIVE Ticket In Mumbai Will Cost You THIS Whopping Amount

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is commanding premium pricing in Mumbai, with the most expensive ticket listed at PVR ICON, Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel. The ticket includes food and beverages, making it one of the city's costliest movie-going experiences. The film stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, June 08, 2026, 01:39 PM IST
The Odyssey Advance Booking: Christopher Nolan's Film's MOST EXPENSIVE Ticket In Mumbai Will Cost You THIS Whopping Amount
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The advance bookings for The Odyssey have started generating strong buzz in Mumbai, with premium ticket pricing drawing particular attention. One of the most anticipated films of the year, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan, is already being positioned as a major global release, especially in luxury cinema formats.

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Most Expensive Ticket

In Mumbai, according to BookMyShow, the most expensive ticket for the film has been priced at ₹3,200 at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel. This makes it one of the costliest single-seat experiences for an upcoming release in the city's premium multiplex segment.

The ticket also includes food and beverages, adding to the overall luxury viewing experience offered at the venue.

The Odyssey Cast

The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer's epic poem that follows the long and perilous journey of Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca. Matt Damon plays Odysseus, while Anne Hathaway portrays Penelope. The cast also includes Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

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Cinema exhibitors believe that the combination of a big-budget international production and Nolan’s loyal fan base has created a strong demand spike, especially for luxury screenings. However, some also point out that such pricing may limit access for a broader audience, effectively turning premium shows into niche, high-end experiences.

Known for mounting ambitious, large-scale productions, Nolan’s latest venture promises a visually immersive retelling of one of history’s most enduring myths. With the addition of Scott and a star-studded lineup, The Odyssey is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about theatrical releases of 2026.

The Odyssey is an epic film written, directed, and co-produced by Christopher Nolan, based on Homer's ancient Greek poem. Produced by Syncopy and distributed by Universal Pictures, the film releases July 17, 2026.

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