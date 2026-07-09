Zendaya Serves Greek Goddess In Back-To-Back 'All White' Looks For The Odyssey Promotions | Check Out All Her Appearances | x @archivedaya

From London to Paris, Zendaya is making every The Odyssey promotional appearance a celebration of high fashion and couture craftsmanship. As promotions for Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film gather momentum, the actress has embraced a striking all-white fashion narrative, delivering one unforgettable couture moment after another.

From ethereal Grecian-inspired gowns and archival masterpieces to sculptural haute couture creations, every appearance has showcased a different interpretation of modern elegance. Here's a look at every standout ensemble Zendaya has worn throughout The Odyssey press tour.

Zendaya Serves Greek Goddess Glam In Back-To-Back All-White Looks For The Odyssey Promotions | Every Stunning Appearance Decoded |

Paris Premiere: Dramatic Lace, Ruffles & Modern Romance

For the latest Paris premiere of The Odyssey, Zendaya embraced romantic couture in a breathtaking all-white ensemble that balanced femininity with high-fashion drama. The gown featured a delicate lace bralette-inspired bodice with a plunging neckline and a centre cut-out that subtly revealed her midriff.

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The flowing maxi skirt was elevated with intricate lace accents and a daring thigh-high slit, lending movement and sensuality to the silhouette. However, the true showstopper was the voluminous shrug adorned with layers of lace, tulle and cascading ruffles.

Paris Press Tour: Alexander McQueen's Iconic Givenchy Archive

Earlier in Paris, Zendaya paid tribute to fashion history by stepping out in an archival Givenchy Haute Couture Spring/Summer 1997 creation designed by the legendary Alexander McQueen. The ivory-white couture dress featured a sharply tailored corseted bodice that sculpted her figure before flowing into a sleek knee-length silhouette.

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Dramatic padded shoulders, elongated sleeves and a plunging V-neckline gave the vintage masterpiece a commanding presence. She completed the archival look with an extraordinary sculptural gold face mask by celebrated milliner Philip Treacy.

London Premiere: Schiaparelli's Sculptural Masterpiece

For The Odyssey's world premiere in London, Zendaya arrived in the closing look from Schiaparelli's Fall 2026 Haute Couture collection, unveiled just hours earlier in Paris.

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Read Also Zendaya Channels Greek Goddess In Ivory Backless Jacquemus Gown At The Odyssey London Press Tour |...

The sculptural lace-up bodice resembled a carved marble breastplate, complete with defined abdominal muscles, ribs and a meticulously crafted navel, blurring the line between fashion and wearable art. Contrasting the structured upper half was a fluid ombré fringe skirt transitioning from crisp white to shimmering silver.

London Photo Call: A Contemporary Greek Goddess

Zendaya officially launched the promotional tour in London wearing a custom ivory Jacquemus gown inspired by the elegance of Greek mythology. The minimalist silhouette featured a dramatic low-scooped open back that seamlessly extended into an attached headscarf.

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A thigh-high slit introduced a contemporary twist, allowing the timeless design to feel both classic and fashion-forward.

New York Press Launch: Liquid-Like Elegance

Before heading to Europe, Zendaya kicked off The Odyssey promotions in New York City wearing a pearl-toned two-piece co-ord that exuded effortless sophistication. Crafted from a soft semi-sheer fabric with a liquid-like finish, the ensemble featured a flowing blouse with a plunging V-neckline, voluminous balloon sleeves and a flattering peplum waist.

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A striking black leather cord belt accented with gold hardware cinched the silhouette, adding structure and contrast to the delicate pearl hues. The coordinated skirt completed the elegant monochromatic look, setting the tone for what has become one of the year's most impressive celebrity fashion tours.