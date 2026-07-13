Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Adds 6:30 AM & Midnight Shows In Mumbai; Advance Booking Goes Almost Houseful

Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey is witnessing an overwhelming response in India even before its release. With demand soaring, cinemas in major cities have introduced special 6:30 am and midnight shows, many of which are already sold out.

The early morning and late-night screenings have become one of the biggest talking points among moviegoers. In Mumbai, theatres will begin screening the film as early as 6:30 am, while midnight shows have also been scheduled to accommodate the massive demand. According to reports, these shows have gone almost houseful.

The filmmaker has built a loyal fan base in India over the years, with films like Interstellar, Inception, Dunkirk, Tenet and Oppenheimer enjoying strong theatrical runs. Such is the anticipation for The Odyssey that no major Indian film has chosen to release alongside it. While select audiences will get to watch preview shows over the next few days, the film officially releases in cinemas on Friday (July 17).

Premium Ticket Prices Grab Attention

Apart from the unusual show timings, ticket prices are also making headlines.

In Mumbai, the highest-priced ticket listed on BookMyShow costs Rs 3,200 at PVR ICON, Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, making it one of the most expensive movie tickets currently available for a single-seat experience in the city. The premium ticket also includes food and beverages.

In the Delhi-NCR region, IMAX tickets are priced as high as Rs 2,500. Bengaluru's costliest ticket is Rs 1,850, while Chennai offers a comparatively affordable premium experience, with the highest IMAX ticket priced at Rs 508.

A Star-Studded Adaptation of Homer's Epic

The Odyssey is Nolan's adaptation of Homer's legendary Greek epic, following the long and dangerous journey of Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, after the Trojan War. His decade-long struggle to return home forms the heart of the story, while his wife Penelope fights to protect their kingdom in his absence.

Matt Damon leads the film as Odysseus, while Anne Hathaway plays Penelope. The ensemble cast also includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong'o.

Christopher Nolan's Recent India Visit

Ahead of the film's release, Nolan visited India along with his wife and longtime producing partner Emma Thomas, as well as actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland.

The visit marked Nolan's third official trip to India. He previously visited the country in 2019 during the filming of Tenet, when he shot key sequences alongside Robert Pattinson and John David Washington. Before that, he filmed parts of The Dark Knight Rises at Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur in 2011.

Produced by Syncopy and distributed by Universal Pictures, The Odyssey is written, directed and co-produced by Nolan.