The Odyssey Star Matt Damon Dines At Mumbai's Award-Winning Restaurant The Bombay Canteen – Watch Video

Matt Damon spotted at The Bombay Canteen | Image Courtesy: The Bombay Canteen website/Instagram

The Odyssey team's Mumbai visit seems to have turned into a full-fledged culinary tour. After winning hearts over cups of cutting chai and bun maska at Colaba's iconic Olympia Coffee House, Hollywood actor Matt Damon continued exploring the city's food scene with a stop at another celebrated dining destination, the award-winning The Bombay Canteen.

Matt Damon dines at The Bombay Canteen

A viral paparazzi video captured Matt Damon stepping out of The Bombay Canteen in Lower Parel after enjoying dinner at the popular restaurant. Keeping it casual, the actor was dressed in a crisp white T-shirt paired with relaxed-fit denim, greeting photographers with his signature laid-back charm before heading out.

Check out the video below:

Why it's one of Mumbai's most celebrated restaurants

Widely regarded as one of Mumbai's finest restaurants, The Bombay Canteen has built its reputation by giving regional Indian cuisine a fresh, contemporary identity. The restaurant reimagines traditional recipes using seasonal local produce while celebrating India's diverse culinary heritage through innovative presentations.

Image Courtesy: The Bombay Canteen website

Its menu features a mix of creative small plates, signature mains and modern desserts. Popular dishes include Pork Birria Taco, Ghee Roast Chicken Seekh, Eggs Kejriwal, Butter Garlic Crab Kulcha, Fish Ghassi, Prawn Malai Curry and the much-loved Coffee Rasgulla Sundae. The restaurant also offers extensive vegetarian, vegan, Jain and gluten-free options, making it accessible to a wide range of diners.

Image Courtesy: The Bombay Canteen website

The restaurant is equally known for its impressive bar programme, offering inventive cocktails crafted with Indian ingredients alongside an extensive collection of wines and premium spirits. In Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025, The Bombay Canteen earned the 69th spot, further cementing its reputation as one of the country's top dining destinations.

Chai, bun maska and more

Damon's dinner outing follows another memorable stop made by the The Odyssey team just a day earlier. Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and Damon were seen enjoying Mumbai's iconic chai and bun maska at Olympia Coffee House in Colaba, with photos and videos from the visit quickly going viral.

Nolan also explored another legendary Mumbai eatery during the trip, dining with his family at the famous Trishna Restaurant in Kala Ghoda, widely celebrated for its coastal cuisine and seafood specialities.