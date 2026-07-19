'I Hit The Limits Of My Stamina': Christopher Nolan Says He's Planning At Least A 3-Year Break From Directing After The Odyssey

After completing one of the biggest films of his career, Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan said he is ready to step away from directing for a while. The director revealed that he plans to take at least a three-year break after The Odyssey, admitting that the demanding production tested the endurance of everyone involved.

In a recent interview with Today, ChristopherNolan opened up on the physically exhausting experience of making the epic film. According to the filmmaker, the scale of the project pushed both him and his crew to their limits.

“I definitely hit the limits of my own stamina and everybody's stamina, I think,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Nolan believes a story as iconic as The Odyssey deserved that level of effort. “I mean, it's The Odyssey, of course it should be difficult. We're not doing the job right, making a film of The Odyssey if it doesn't seem difficult,” he added.

The film also marked a major technical achievement as the first commercial feature to be shot entirely using IMAX cameras. Since the cameras are significantly larger, heavier and more complex than conventional equipment, the production team had to develop new filming techniques to execute Nolan's vision without compromise.

Speaking about the decision, Nolan recalled pitching the ambitious idea to the IMAX team, saying that if there was ever a film worthy of being shot entirely in IMAX, it had to be The Odyssey.

About The Odyssey

Inspired by Homer's legendary Greek epic, The Odyssey follows King Odysseus' 10-year journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, while Anne Hathaway plays Penelope and Tom Holland portrays their son, Telemachus.

The ensemble cast also includes Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Zendaya as Athena, Charlize Theron as Calypso, and Lupita Nyong'o in the dual roles of Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra.

Released in theatres on July 17, 2026, the nearly three-hour-long film also had a grand Mumbai premiere attended by Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, Tom Holland and producer Emma Thomas during their two-day visit to India.