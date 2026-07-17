'Odyssey Is In Theatres, So Is Baby Do Die Do': Huma Qureshi's AI Post Featuring Christopher Nolan With Her Film's Red Umbrella Goes Viral

Huma Qureshi Shares AI-Generated Christopher Nolan Post | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Huma Qureshi has grabbed attention online with a fun AI-generated image featuring Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan in an unexpected crossover with her film Baby Do Die Do. The actress shared the creative post celebrating the theatrical runs of both The Odyssey and Baby Do Die Do, adding a playful twist.

Huma Qureshi Shares AI-Generated Christopher Nolan Post

Sharing the image on Friday, July 17, Huma wrote, "Thank god it’s Friday .. The Odyssey playing in theatres and so is Baby Do Die Do (in its third week)." Through the post, the actress highlighted that while Nolan's much-awaited film has arrived in theatres, her own project has also completed its third week of theatrical run, encouraging audiences to continue showing their support.

Check it out:

The AI-created image shows Nolan dressed in a classic black tuxedo, holding his Academy Award while posing beneath a bright red umbrella. The umbrella, featuring the words 'Baby Do Die Do, stands out against the formal Oscars-style backdrop, creating a humorous and unexpected contrast.

The post quickly caught the attention of fans, who appreciated the quirky concept and the creative way of promoting Baby Do Die Do. By placing Nolan in the amusing AI-generated setting, Huma gave her film a unique social media moment while also celebrating the release of The Odyssey.

Baby Do Die Do Review

The reviewer at The Free Press Journal gave Baby Do Die Do 1.5 stars out of 5 and said, "Giving the devil its due, one needs to acknowledge Huma Qureshi’s dedication towards the role, which is tailor made for her. For reasons best known to the filmmaker, Rachit Singh is shown as a Sardar, which is not at all ‘asardaar’. He hardly gets any platter to showcase his skills as an actor. After having made films like Single Salma, Habaddi, Comedy Couple, Gachhi (Marathi) and others, Nachiket Samant tried to hit it big with Baby Do Die Do. The sad part is that, he fails miserably as a filmmaker."