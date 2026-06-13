'When I First Met Him...': Huma Qureshi Pens A Heartfelt Note For Rumoured Boyfriend & Baby Do Die Do Co-Star Rachit Singh

Huma Qureshi Pens A Heartfelt Note Rachit Singh | YouTube

Actress Huma Qureshi will next be seen in the film Baby Do Die Do, which also features her rumoured boyfriend, Rachit Singh. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for Rachit, in which she summarised his journey in the industry.

The actress shared a picture of Rachit as Siddhu from the film and wrote, "Some stories are written long before the cameras start rolling. When I first met Rachit, what struck me wasn’t just his talent—it was his patience. His quiet grit. A small-town boy from Banaras, he came to Mumbai carrying the same dream that brings thousands here every year. The difference is that when success didn’t arrive overnight, he didn’t quit. He stayed. He worked. He learned. He evolved. For over a decade, he has helped other actors find their truth. He coached, mentored and trained performers who went on to become stars. He stood behind the camera, in rehearsal rooms, in workshops, helping others shine while quietly waiting for his own moment. And that’s what I admire most about him."

Huma further wrote, "He never stopped believing that his turn would come. No shortcuts. No entitlement. Just hard work, consistency and faith in his craft. And now the spotlight finds him. This isn’t an overnight success story. It’s the result of years of showing up when nobody was watching. So welcome, Rachit. You’ve done the hard part already. Now, the stage is yours, Siddhu (sic)."

Huma Qureshi-Rachit Singh Relationship Rumours

The rumours of Huma and Rachit started in 2024 after they were spotted together a couple of times. Later, the rumoured couple were clicked by the paparazzi multiple times, and a few months ago, there were reports that the actors might be tying the knot in October or November this year.

However, till now, neither Huma nor Rachit has spoken about their relationship or the wedding rumours.

Baby Do Die Do Release Date

Meanwhile, the actors are currently gearing up for the release of their film Baby Do Die Do, which is slated to release on July 3, 2026. The teaser of the film has already grabbed everyone's attention.