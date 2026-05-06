'Shaadi Kab Hai?': Huma Qureshi Ignores Wedding Question Amid Rumours Of Marriage With Rachit Singh - VIDEO

Huma Qureshi and actor-acting coach Rachit Singh once again grabbed attention after being spotted together in Mumbai on Tuesday evening (May 5). While the duo happily posed for the paparazzi, it was Huma’s reaction to a wedding-related question that became the talking point online.

Several photos and videos of the two have surfaced on social media. In one clip shared by a paparazzi on Instagram, a photographer asked Huma about her marriage plans with Rachit. However, the actress chose not to respond.

"Ma'am shaadi kab hai aapki?" a paparazzo asked Huma as she smiled but ignored the question completely. Moments later, she continued posing for pictures alongside Rachit without addressing the speculation. The couple then left in the same car.

The video has now gone viral, especially amid ongoing rumours surrounding the duo’s relationship. Although neither Huma nor Rachit has publicly confirmed dating each other, they have frequently been seen together at events and public outings over the past few months. Their comfortable appearances in front of the cameras have only added fuel to the speculation.

There have also been reports claiming that the two are already engaged. Adding to the buzz, a recent report by Hindustan Times quoted a source suggesting that the couple may be planning to get married later this year.

Huma and Rachit are reportedly looking at an October-end or November wedding, and preparations have already begun. The source said, “Knowing Huma, she will have a good, intimate wedding party and then throw a reception for the industry. Maybe not a lavish wedding but something that only her close friends and family will attend, followed by a big reception. As of now, it's most probably looking like Mumbai.”

However, neither Huma nor Rachit has officially confirmed the wedding reports so far.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Huma was last seen in the 2025 film Single Salman, which failed to perform at the box office. However, her performance in Delhi Crime Season 3 received positive responses from viewers.

The actress currently has several projects in the pipeline, including Toxic, Baby Do Die Do, Pooja Meri Jaan, and Gulabi. Toxic, which also stars Yash, was initially expected to release on Eid before getting postponed to June 4. The film has now reportedly been delayed once again.

Meanwhile, release dates for Pooja Meri Jaan, Baby Do Die Do, and Gulabi are yet to be announced.

As for Rachit Singh, he is known as an acting coach and recently stepped into films with his acting debut in Thamma. He is also reportedly working on Baby Do Die Do alongside Huma and a web series titled Welcome to Khoya Mahal.