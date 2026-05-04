Huma Qureshi & Rachit Singh To Get Married In October Or November This Year: Report

Huma Qureshi & Rachit Singh To Get Married This Year? |

Actors Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh have been making it to the headlines because of their rumoured relationship. While the two have not yet openly spoken up about it, the actors have been spotted together multiple times, and they pose for the paparazzi without any hesitation. There were even reports that the two are engaged.

Now, a source has told Hindustan Times that Huma and Rachit are all set to tie the knot at the end of October or November this year, and the preparations for the same have started.

The source further said, “Knowing Huma, she will have a good, intimate wedding party and then throw a reception for the industry. Maybe not a lavish wedding but something that only her close friends and family will attend, followed by a big reception. As of now, it's most probably looking like Mumbai.”

While the report about the wedding is out, let's wait for the confirmation from the couple.

Huma Qureshi Upcoming Projects

When it comes to movies, Huma was last seen in 2025 release Single Salman, which was a disaster at the box office. However, her performance in series Delhi Crime Season 3 was appreciated a lot.

For now, she has movies like Toxic, Baby Do Die Do, Pooja Meri Jaan (delayed), and Gulabi lined up. Toxic, which also stars Yash, was slated to release on Eid this year, but it was postponed to June 4. However, a few days ago, the makers announced that the movie has been postponed once again.

Meanwhile, the release dates of Pooja Meri Jaan, Baby Do Die Do, and Gulabi have not been announced yet.

Rachit Singh Movies

Rachit Singh is an acting coach and an actor. He made his acting debut with Thamma last year, and now, he reportedly has Baby Do Die Do (also starring Huma) and a series named Welcome to Khoya Mahal lined up.